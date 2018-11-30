President of Artsakh addresses congratulatory message on Police Officer Day

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on November 30 addressed a congratulatory message on the Police Officer Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The address runs as follows:

“Dear Police officers and veterans,

On behalf of the Artsakh Republic authorities and myself personally I sincerely congratulate you on your professional day.

The protection of civil rights and freedoms, human, public and state interests, crime prevention and control, guaranteeing the supremacy of law are part and parcel of your service, which are among the cornerstones of our state-building process.

I am confident that you realize very well the imperative of proper fulfillment of your obligations. Your principal stance and professionalism, human and moral qualities, commitment and dedication contribute greatly to the trust of our citizens in police and the state, maintaining harmonious and healthy atmosphere in the society.

The issues existing in the system are in the spotlight of the authorities, and the reforms under way are aimed at solving them effectively. The activities with the view to improve your working and social conditions will be pursued further on.

Dear friends,

I once again congratulate all of you on the Police Officer Day and wish peace, good health and great success to you and your families”.

