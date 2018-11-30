Authorities caution drivers on snowfalls, low visibility in several regions

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Snow is falling on the regional roads of Artik, Ashotsk, Tashir, Sisian, Goris and Meghri, the ministry of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies reported.

The ministry cautioned drivers that due to foggy conditions the visibility at the roads of Noyemberyan, Kapan, Berd-Tchambarak, Talin-Akhuryan and Sisian is 50-70 meters.

Road supervision and maintenance agencies are carrying out snow removal and clearing works.

The ministry added that all roads of inter-state and republican significance are open for traffic.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan