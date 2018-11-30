Investigative Committee introduces special division dealing with electoral crimes

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. A bill on amending the April 26, N-522-A decision of the government has been approved during the Cabinet meeting.

The purpose of the bill is to create a special department dealing with electoral crimes at the Investigative Committee, the committee said.

The division will be called “Department of Investigations of General Crimes and Electoral Crimes”.

Specialized detectives will probe criminal proceedings into electoral crimes.

