Military offers contractual service options

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The defense ministry of Armenia is offering contractual military service options for eligible citizens in border military bases. Positions available range from rifleman, sharpshooter, mortar-operator, driver, cook and engineers.

Men and women under the age of 36 can apply.

Contractual servicemen are entitled to benefit from all compensations, guarantees and privileges of legislation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan