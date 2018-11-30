President of Artsakh attends event dedicated to Police Officer Day

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on November 30 attended an event dedicated to the Police Officer Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sahakyan congratulated the Police officers and veterans on their professional day, valued their service and talked about several issues and actions relating to the field.

Bako Sahakyan handed over state awards to a group of police officers for properly fulfilling their duties and achieving good results during the service.

The event was also attended by Police Chief of Armenia Valeri Osipyan, as well as other officials.

