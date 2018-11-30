Ukraine bans entry to Russian men aged from 16 to 60

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Ukrainian State Border Guard Service has prohibited Russian men, aged 16-60, from entering the country, its head Pyotr Tsigikal said on Friday, TASS reports.

"Control measures at checkpoints have been enhanced. As of today, foreigners, primarily Russians, have been restricted entry. Russian men, aged 16-60, have been prohibited from entering [Ukraine]," he stated at a council with Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko.



This week, Ukraine imposed martial law in several regions after the Kerch Strait standoff. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin said on television on Thursday night that the government in Kiev will soon unilaterally terminate about 40 bilateral agreements with Russia, TASS reports. “Recently, we have terminated 48 international agreements [with Russia]. However, this should be done very carefully… so that our Ukrainian citizens were not affected,” he said.