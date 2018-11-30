Soda, technical salt and glass factory to be built in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will sign an agreement with a Russian company on constructing soda, technical salt and glass factory, Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during My Step alliance’s pre-election campaigning in Charentsavan town, reports Armenpress.

“Today the government will sign an investment agreement with the Russian Ecotechprom which will build an industrial complex. It will have 1200 jobs. The complex will launch in 2022 and will produce soda, technical salt and glass”, Pashinyan said.

