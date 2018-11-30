Georgian PM vows to stop “irresponsible leaders” from revolution attempts

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze has addressed the nation, assuring the Georgian people that the government will not allow “irresponsible leaders” to make a revolution.

The “Strength is in Unity” opposition union has refused to acknowledge the results of the second round of presidential election and has called for a rally in central Tbilisi on December 2, demanding early election of parliament.

“We will not allow for our citizens to be endangered because of irresponsible leaders. We will not allow revolutionary or revenge scenarios and attempts to bring discontent and disorders in public life. The state will protect the safety of each citizen and will protect the right of peaceful protest. The elections are over, and the country must return to its normal rhythm of life,” Bakhtadze said according to Sputnik.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan