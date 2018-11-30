Russia won’t mirror Ukraine travel ban

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Russia will not mirror Ukraine’s travel ban, foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, according to Interfax.

Kiev has barred Russian men between 16 and 60 from traveling to Ukraine, President Petro Poroshenko has said. He tweeted on Friday that the restrictions have been introduced “so that Russia does not form in Ukraine units of ‘private’ armies.” The head of the border service, Petro Tsygykal, said that the entry of foreigners has already been limited. Tsygykal cited in a televised meeting the “non-admission of citizens of the Russian Federation aged from 16 to 60, male.”This week, Ukraine imposed martial law in several regions after the Kerch Strait standoff. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin said on Thursday night that the government in Kiev will soon unilaterally terminate about 40 bilateral agreements with Russia. “Recently, we have terminated 48 international agreements [with Russia]. However, this should be done very carefully… so that our Ukrainian citizens were not affected,” he said.

Ukrainian sailors, interviewed by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) after the standoff near the Crimean coast in the Kerch Starit, admitted on camera in detention that they deliberately violated Russian borders, RT reports.

The FSB has claimed in a statement that the naval standoff in Crimean waters was a “provocative act of the Ukrainian Navy executed upon direct orders by the government in Kiev.” The clash took place on Sunday in the Kerch Strait, which connects mainland Russia and the Crimean peninsula. It involved Ukrainian ships and Russian coast guard vessels.

FSB noted that the territorial waters entered by Ukrainian vessels belonged to Russia even before 2014, when Crimean citizens voted to reunify with the country. It also said two officers from the Ukrainian Security Service, or SBU, were embedded with the intruder ships to coordinate the incursion.

The Federal Security Service released footage of three men identified as Ukrainian service members who had been on the ships. In the video the men are speaking on camera in detention. They said that their crews deliberately violated Russian maritime borders and ignored repeated orders to stop. In the footage the men look constrained, but bear no indication of having been subjected to violence.

Poroshenko has imposed martial law in the country – a move which could allow him to call off scheduled elections and remain in power. Moscow has accused Kiev of provoking the entire incident to win sympathy in the West and to help Poroshenko to remain in office.