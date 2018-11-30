Protocol gaffe results in airport staff wearing YELLOW VEST greeting Macron in Argentina for G20

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. President of France Emmanuel Macron arrived in Argentina for the G20 summit.

But minutes after landing in Buenos Aires, Macron and his wife Brigitte were greeted by an airport employee in a yellow vest - the kind that people participating in fuel tax hike protests in France, dubbed the "gilets jaunes", are wearing.

The Argentine official delegation was late to the arrival ceremony which resulted in the gaffe.

The airport employee naturally had nothing to do with the “yellow vest” movement that is happening in France, but did not stop social media users from sharing photos of the ironic situation online.

Macron and his wife walked down the plane’s steps, only to be greeted by another airport staff member, again in a yellow vest.

The French presidential couple was about to get into their car when the Argentinian vice-president Gabriela Michetti arrived to welcome them, Euronews reported.

