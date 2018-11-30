Russia rebuffs Azerbaijani reaction to Artsakh president’s Moscow visit

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has described Azerbaijan’s complaints over Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan’s visit to Moscow as “unsubstantiated”.

In response to a question of an Azerbaijani reporter at a press briefing, Zakharova noted that President Sahakyan’s trip to Moscow was a private visit.

“In the context of a private visit it doesn’t contradict Russia’s legislation, international agreements and the Russian mediation mission in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement. Therefore, we believe that the Azerbaijani side’s complaints addressed to Russia are unsubstantiated,” she said.

Sahakyan visited Moscow, Russia on November 24.

The Azerbaijani foreign ministry issued a statement claiming that allowing Sahakyan to enter Russia is disrupting the NK conflict settlement process and Russia’s mediation mission.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan