Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 November

EU will roll over sanctions against Russia in December –Tusk


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The European Union will once again present economic sanctions against Russia in December, President of the European Council Donald Tusk said at a press conference in Argentina on the sidelines of the G20 summit, TASS reported.

“Europe is united in our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. This is why I am sure that the EU will roll over the sanctions against Russia in December”, Tusk said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration