Pashinyan’s Government displayed careful attitude towards all issues related to Artsakh – Arayik Harutyunyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The debates over Artsakh in the sidelines of the pre-electoral campaign of Armenia’s early parliamentary elections can in no way have an impact on the unity of the Armenian people, and particularly on the warm relations of the authorities of Armenia and Artsakh based on exceptional mutual trust, ARMENPRESS reports advisor to the President of Artsakh, Special Presidential Envoy Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“To put an end to the wave of those unreasonable speculations I, as a leader of a political force and representative of Artsakh authorities, had to react.

The Government of the acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan displayed careful attitude towards all issues related to Artsakh during the past months, supporting the initiatives of Artsakh’s authorities aimed at raising the defense capacities of the country and economic development”, Harutyunyan wrote, adding that the Armenian authorities have spared no efforts to contribute to the implementation of a number of major economic projects that will ensure skyrocketing economic development. “And I assure you that in the near future those major programs will give an opportunity to dramatically increase the socio-economic life of the Artsakh people. By the way, those program cover the entire territory of Artsakh defined by the Constitution of Artsakh. I think my message is clear and there is no need to open the brackets”, he said.

Referring to the concerns of some political forces in Armenia, Harutyunyan said, “We salute the approach of Mr. Pashinyan, which is about that the people’s position should be decisive in solving the conflict. Therefore, we urge everyone to stop the speculations over Artsakh during the pre-electoral campaign”.

Speaking about the early parliamentary elections of Armenia scheduled on December 9, Arayik Harutyunyan expressed confidence that they will be unprecedented in the history of Armenia.

“On behalf of the leading political force of Artsakh, I announce that Free Motherland Party unconditionally supports the democratic reforms carried out by acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan”, the advisor to Artsakh’s President wrote.

