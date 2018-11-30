Artsakh’s President, Deputy FM of Armenia discuss issues of partnership between two Armenian states in foreign policy

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received deputy foreign minister of the Republic of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan on November 30.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, issues related to the cooperation between the two Armenian states in the foreign policy sphere were discussed during the meeting attended by Artsakh Republic foreign minister Masis Mayilyan.

