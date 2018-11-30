Srbuhi Sargsyan to present Armenia at Eurovision
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Young singer Srbuhi Sargsyan will present Armenia at international song contest "Eurovision 2019", ARMENPRESS reports broadcasters Aram MP3 and Garik Papoyan told during "Good evening" TV show on Public TV.
Eurovision 2019 will be held in Israel.
Armenia has participated in Eurovision song contest since 2006.
