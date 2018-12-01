Former US President George Bush Senior dies at 94

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Former US President George Bush Senior has died at the age of 94, his Office said in a statement.

He died on November 30. His Office said the funeral arrangements are yet to be scheduled. No further details about the circumstances of his death were immediately available.

BBC reports the 41st US President was admitted to a hospital intensive care unit with an infection in April this year - a week after the death of his wife Barbara.

But he was discharged 12 days later.

