LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-11-18
LONDON, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 November:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.47% to $1933.00, copper price up by 1.36% to $6241.00, lead price up by 0.83% to $1951.00, nickel price up by 1.15% to $10955.00, tin price up by 0.87% to $18560.00, zinc price up by 1.09% to $2455.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 16:17 Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” is the best-selling book in US in 2018
- 15:50 Armenia has candidate for CSTO Secretary General and is ready to continue fulfilling its commitments – acting defense minister to Russian reporters
- 15:48 Artsakh Ombudsman condemns Azerbaijan's actions aimed at making Arsen Baghdasaryan subject to public curiosity and propaganda tool
- 15:42 Church in Hague holds non-stop service to prevent deportation of Armenian family from Netherlands
- 15:21 Road leading to Upper Lars closed for trailer and semi-trailer trucks
- 15:10 President Sarkissian hosts powerlifter Gevorg Afrikyan
- 14:45 30 mln USD invested for construction of Engineering City in Yerevan
- 14:32 Azerbaijani forces made over 120 ceasefire violations in Artsakh line of contact within a week
- 14:19 Acting PM Pashinyan to depart for Russia on working visit
- 14:12 Davit Serobyan appointed judge of Civil Court of Appeal
- 13:50 Precipitation expected across Armenia on December 5
- 13:41 ‘We must build citizens’ future success starting from education’ – Pashinyan says in Meghri town
- 12:40 Yerevan downtown Christmas Fair to open on December 6
- 12:18 Boxing at Tokyo 2020 Games under threat as International Olympic Committee carries out investigation
- 11:54 President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service – Trump
- 11:53 Armenia to be represented by acting PM at upcoming EAEU session in St. Petersburg – acting first deputy PM clarifies
- 11:38 Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach agreement over custody of their kids
- 11:25 Putin, Erdogan to discuss Syria in Argentina
- 11:16 Alaska declares state of emergency following powerful earthquake
- 11:07 European Stocks - 30-11-18
- 11:06 US stocks up - 30-11-18
- 11:05 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-11-18
- 11:03 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 30-11-18
- 11:03 Former US President George Bush Senior dies at 94
- 11:01 Oil Prices - 30-11-18
- 10:55 Snowfalls reported on some roads of Armenia: Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
- 10:51 Acting PM Pashinyan hands over Armenian state award for Global Contribution in IT sphere to National Instruments co-founder James Truchard
- 11.30-23:11 Srbuhi Sargsyan to present Armenia at Eurovision
- 11.30-21:52 Nikol Pashinyan receives co-founder and CEO of “National Instruments” James Truchard
- 11.30-21:24 Armenia, German KfW bank sign grant agreement for implementing “Biodiversity and sustainable local development in Armenia” program
- 11.30-19:58 Artsakh’s President receives Secretary of Security Council of Armenia
- 11.30-18:21 Artsakh’s President, Deputy FM of Armenia discuss issues of partnership between two Armenian states in foreign policy
- 11.30-18:16 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-11-18
- 11.30-18:15 Asian Stocks - 30-11-18
- 11.30-18:05 President of Artsakh receives group of teachers of Stepanakert's music school after Komitas
19:59, 11.24.2018
Viewed 2149 times ‘A country of the free and powerful’: Armenian leader heralds beginning of ‘non-violent, velvet, ECONOMIC revolution’
15:03, 11.24.2018
Viewed 1962 times Armenia records ‘unprecedented progress’ in economic competitiveness in 2018
13:53, 11.24.2018
Viewed 1874 times New TV, household items and textile productions to be established – Pashinyan
17:42, 11.27.2018
Viewed 1834 times Armenia successfully test fires ballistic missile
10:08, 11.24.2018
Viewed 1767 times Pashinyan’s city-wide procession kicks off in Yerevan