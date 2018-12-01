Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 December

Putin, Erdogan to discuss Syria in Argentina


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet in Buenos Aires on December 2, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reported.

The meeting will focus on the Syrian issue.

The two presidents arrived in Argentina to participate in the G20 summit.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration