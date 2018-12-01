Armenia to be represented by acting PM at upcoming EAEU session in St. Petersburg – acting first deputy PM clarifies

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will be represented by acting Prime Minister, rather than acting first deputy PM during the December 6 session of the Eurasian Economic Union, acting first deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan said in response to ARMENPRESS inquiry, denying the reports according to which he is going to participate in that session.

“It’s not the format to be attended by the first deputy PM. It’s a format of presidents, and Armenia will be represented by the acting PM. I will not attend [the session]”, Ararat Mirzoyan said.

Earlier some media outlets reported that acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will not participate in the December 6 session of the EAEU in St. Petersburg, and acting first deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan will participate in the session instead. According to the media reports, Pashinyan will not attend the session because he is on vacation, and pre-election campaign period is underway in Armenia.

