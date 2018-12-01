President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service – Trump

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump issued a statement on the occasion of the passing of former US President George H.W. Bush, reports Armenpress.

In the statement Trump said President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service.

“Melania and I join with a grieving Nation to mourn the loss of former President Georgia H.W. Bush, who passed away last night. Our hearts ache with his loss, and we, with the American people, send our prayers to the entire Bush family, as we honor the life and legacy of 41”, the statement said.

Former US President George Bush Senior has died at the age of 94, his Office said in a statement.

He died on November 30. His Office said the funeral arrangements are yet to be scheduled. No further details about the circumstances of his death were immediately available.

BBC reports the 41st US President was admitted to a hospital intensive care unit with an infection in April this year - a week after the death of his wife Barbara.

But he was discharged 12 days later.

