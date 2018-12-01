Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 December

Acting PM Pashinyan to depart for Russia on working visit


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will depart for Russia on a working visit, his Office told Armenpress.

Pashinyan will participate in the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg on December 6.

The acting PM is scheduled to meet with the Armenian community representatives.

