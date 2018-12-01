Azerbaijani forces made over 120 ceasefire violations in Artsakh line of contact within a week

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. During the period from November 25 to December 1 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact more than 120 times by firing nearly 1300 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, Artsakh’s defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Defense Army forces continue fully controlling the situation in the frontline and confidently fulfill their military task.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan