Road leading to Upper Lars closed for trailer and semi-trailer trucks


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. On December 1, as of 14:00, the Gudauri-Kobi road leading to Upper Lars is closed for trailer and semi-trailer trucks due to bad weather conditions, Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress.

The road is open for passenger vehicles.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




