Armenia has candidate for CSTO Secretary General and is ready to continue fulfilling its commitments – acting defense minister to Russian reporters

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. On December 1 acting defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan held a meeting and Q&A session with the representatives of several Russian leading media outlets, the ministry told Armenpress.

Commenting on the current situation over the position of the CSTO Secretary General, the acting minister said Armenia has its candidate for the Secretary General and is ready to continue fulfilling its commitments. Davit Tonoyan also touched upon the Armenian-Russian allied relations, noting that Armenia attaches great importance to the military and military-technical cooperation with Russia.

As for the current situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact and the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, the acting minister said in the recent period the number of ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani forces has decreased. He also talked about the operative communication established between the sides, stating that before this Armenia’s communication with Azerbaijan was operating within the frames of the International Committee of Red Cross and the OSCE, and this new communication can contribute to reducing the border tension and intensity of ceasefire violations.

At the request of reporters, Davit Tonoyan also talked about the humanitarian aid provided to Syria, emphasizing that Armenia will continue providing assistance to the settlements and the Syrian-Armenian community affected by the conflict.

