Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” is the best-selling book in US in 2018
16:17, 1 December, 2018
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The memoir “Becoming” by Michelle Obama, spouse of former US President Barack Obama, has become the best-selling book released this year just 15 days after publication, BBC reported.
It has sold more than 2 million copies in the US and Canada.
The sales figures were announced by Penguin Random House on Friday.
The book is also a bestseller in many other countries including the UK, France, Germany.
The book is a window into the personal life of the Obamas prior to, throughout, and following their time at the White House.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
