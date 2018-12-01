Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” is the best-selling book in US in 2018

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The memoir “Becoming” by Michelle Obama, spouse of former US President Barack Obama, has become the best-selling book released this year just 15 days after publication, BBC reported.

It has sold more than 2 million copies in the US and Canada.

The sales figures were announced by Penguin Random House on Friday.

The book is also a bestseller in many other countries including the UK, France, Germany.

The book is a window into the personal life of the Obamas prior to, throughout, and following their time at the White House.

