Stepantsminda-Lars highway open only for light passenger vehicles

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. On December 1, as of 17:30, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for light passenger vehicles, Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress.

The highway is closed for heavy trucks.

Snowfalls are reported on the highways of Artik, Maralik, Spitak and Chambarak.

Clearing operations are underway.

All roads of inter-state and republican significance are open in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan