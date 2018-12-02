Vardenyats Pass difficult to pass due to snowfalls

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Snow is falling across the roads of Vayk and Vardenis regions, and the Vardenyats Pass as of 10:00, December 2.

The Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass, the transportation ministry warned.

The Ministry of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies said the visibility in the Saravan Pass is 20-50 meters due to foggy conditions.

Road supervision operators are carrying our snow removal and clearing works.

Located on an elevation of 2410 meters in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Vardenyats Pass is a mountain pass in the eastern section of the Vardenis mountain range, where the Martuni-Yeghegnadzor highway passes through. The 14th century Selim Caravanserai is located here.

