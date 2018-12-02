Stepantsminda-Lars open only for light passenger vehicles

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Stepantsminda-Lars road is open only for light passenger vehicles as of 10:30, December 2. The road is closed for cargo trucks, the Ministry of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies said.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

