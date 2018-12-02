Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 December

Sarkissian holds phone conversation with President-elect of Georgia


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has held a phone conversation with newly elected President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili.

Sarkissian congratulated Zurabishvili on being elected and expressed conviction that the friendly and collegial relations between Armenia and Georgia will continue successfully developing, Sarkissian’s Office said.

