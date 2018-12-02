President Sahakyan attends inauguration of new stone processing plant in Artsakh village

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan attended the inauguration of a new stone processing plant in the village of Drmbon in Martakert region.

Sahakyan was accompanied by State Minister Grigory Martirosyan and other government officials to the grand opening of the Base Metals factory.

“The President stressed the importance of launching the new enterprise, noting that it will have a tangible role in the socioeconomic development of both the Martakert region and Artsakh”, Sahakyan’s office said in a press release.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan



