Government won’t spare funds for top level environmental probe in Amulsar – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. It is extremely important for the government that the results of the probe into the Amulsar mine be reliable, caretaker PM Nikol Pashinyan said during a campaigning rally for the Im Kayl (My Step) bloc in Sisian.

“When I assumed the premiership I needed to have complete information based on which any final decision would be possible to be made. And, to my surprise, this information did not exist and doesn’t exist up to this day. And the question of all questions is the following – is the operation of the Amulsar mine a threat for the water system of Jermuk and Lake Sevan? Pashinyan said.

He mentioned that a criminal investigation is currently underway at the Investigative Committee regarding the operations of the Amulsar mine, and the most important meaning of the probe is the following – to determine to what extent the environmental impact assessment – that was the basis for the permit of operations – was based on credible facts.

“A probe is set within the criminal case, and we will announce an international tender and we won’t spare funds from the budget in order for the highest international level company to carry out this probe. It is extremely important for us that the results of this probe be reliable, and all conditions for it are in place today, because I hope that you are sure that our government and personally me don’t have any personal or other interest towards any option of solution,” Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan