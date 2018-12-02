On-duty soldier found shot dead in unknown circumstances

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. An active duty soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces was found dead with a gunshot wound Saturday evening, the defense ministry said.

The serviceman, identified as Gor Sargsyan, 31, died in unknown circumstances while on-duty in an undisclosed military base. He was a contractual serviceman and had joined the military in 2016.

The defense ministry said that an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The ministry also extended condolences to the family and friends of the soldier.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan