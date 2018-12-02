Putin, Erdogan agree on steps in Syria’s Idlib demilitarized zone

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed on steps to implement the agreement on Syria’s Idlib demilitarized zone during their meeting in Buenos Aires on the sidelines of the G20 summit, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview to Rossiya 1 TV, TASS reported.

"At this meeting the sides confirmed their agreement on Idlib," Lavrov said. "They noted that despite active and consistent steps of our Turkish colleagues, still not all extremists have met the demand to leave the 20-km demilitarized zone," he said, according to TASS.

"They agreed on further steps aimed at honoring the agreement on creating this demilitarized zone, but simultaneously to take measures so that the extremists do not try to sabotage this vital agreement, which everyone has welcomed," Lavrov said.

The September 17 talks between the Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Russia’s Sochi yielded an agreement to establish a demilitarized zone (15-20 km deep) in Syria’s Idlib, along the contact line between government troops and the opposition by October 15.