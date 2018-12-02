Pashinyan seeks boosting defense industry

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The military-industrial complex in Armenia should be seriously developed in the future five years, caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during a campaigning event of My Step bloc today in Yeghegnadzor.

“The military-industrial complex is the branch of the economy that produces products of certain military or dual significance. The 21st century gives us this opportunity. In Armenia, with its territory, establishing for example a production of T-90 tanks can’t be or will be very difficult, but when we say that Armenia must be a high-tech industrial country, we mean that in the 21st century the military-industrial logic has changed too. If previously aircraft had a different logic, today small unmanned aircraft are being manufactured,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan mentioned that today Armenia already manufactures UAVs, but according to him this industry requires special attention and new development.

“We will pay special attention to military-industrial, high-tech production manufacturing. We are hopeful that in the coming years we will succeed in truly making the military-industrial complex the locomotive of Armenia’s economy. This will help us to not only create thousands of jobs, but to also make Armenia’s security needs more [self-sufficient]. The security of Armenia and Artsakh will be an absolute and total priority for us,” Pashinyan said.

He added that there are enterprises in Armenia that are capable of manufacturing the orders of the Armenian military.

