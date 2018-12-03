YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un might visit South Korea until yearend, a South Korean government official told reporters in Seoul on December 3.

“The ministry believes that the visit might take place until yearend, and it is continuing work in order for inter-Korean agreements to be fulfilled without any issues,” an official from the Ministry of Unification said.

Earlier local media reported that the visit will likely take place December 13-14.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan