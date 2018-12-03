Arab coalition to facilitate evacuation of 50 wounded Houthi militants in Yemen

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Arab coalition has facilitated the evacuation of 50 wounded Houthi militants for medical treatment in Yemen, according to Al Arabiya.

The move comes after the request of UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths. The wounded will be taken to Muscat by a UN aircraft Monday, the newspaper said.

The statement also said the facilitation comes within the confidence-building framework between the Yemeni parties to prepare for the upcoming peace talks in Sweden.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan