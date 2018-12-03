Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 December

China agrees to reduce tariffs on cars imported from US – Trump


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Chinese authorities have agreed to reduce and remove tariffs on cars imported from the US, US President Donald Trump said on Twitter, TASS reported.

“China has agreed to reduce and remove tariffs on cars coming into China from the US. Currently the tariff is 40%”, Trump said.

During the past weekend US President Donald Trump and President of China Xi Jinping met in Argentina on the sidelines of the G20 summit where the two leaders agreed to make efforts to sign a new trade deal in 90 days.

