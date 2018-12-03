Nigeria’s President denies dying and being replaced by lookalike

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari denied the reports that he had been died and replaced by a lookalike from Sudan called Jubril, Reuters reports.

“It’s real me, I assure you. I will soon celebrate my 76th birthday and I will still go strong”, Buhari told Nigerians in a town hall session in Poland, where he was attending a conference, when asked about Jubril. “A lot of people hoped that I died during my ill health”, he said, adding that those who spread the rumor were “ignorant and irreligious”.

The presidency circulated Buhari’s comments in an emailed statement entitled “It’s Real Me, President Buhari Responds to Cloning Allegation”.

Buhari, who is running for re-election in February, spent five months in Britain last year being treated for an undisclosed illness.