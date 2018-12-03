Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 December

Armenian caretaker FM to attend Resolute Support ministerial session in Brussels


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will depart for Brussels on December 4 to participate in the foreign ministerial session of NATO member and non-member countries participating the Resolute Support mission, the ministry said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration