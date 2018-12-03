Iran’s FM calls ‘surrealism’ the US policy

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif said surrealism is the current US approach in its foreign affairs, IRNA reports.

“‘Surrealism’ is now the US' modus operandi in its foreign affairs: While itself violates UN Security Council Resolution 2231—and even threatens to punish those who don't wish to violate it in abiding with illegal US sanctions—it now falsely accuses Iran of violating the very SAME resolution”, Zarif Tweeted as quoted by IRNA.

On December 1 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tehran tested medium-range ballistic missile which opposes the UN SCR 2231.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan