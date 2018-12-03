Acting deputy PM says he hasn’t heard hate speech by any political force during pre-election campaign

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Acting deputy prime minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan says he has heard sharp, drastic criticism, but not hate speech during the pre-election campaign, reports Armenpress.

“In general, I think that only one political force is talking about the presence of hate speech during the campaign, and this force mainly voices such remarks. I haven’t heard any hate speech from the representatives of any other political force, including Im Kayl (My Step) alliance. I have heard very sharp, perhaps drastic criticisms which should be understandable during each election campaign”, he told reporters.

According to Avinyan, the election campaign is being held in a quite dynamic manner. He says the citizens have a good chance to hear the programs of different political forces and compare as an unprecedented culture of debates has been formed during this campaigning. “It is attended also by the representatives of the political force in power at the highest level. I think this as well is a cultural change”, Avinyan said.

Early parliamentary elections in Armenia will take place on December 9. The election campaign launched on November 26 and will end on December 7. 11 political forces are participating in the elections.

