Candidates for parliament speak about economic plans very little in campaigning, says Avinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The political forces are speaking little about their economic development plans in this campaigning. Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan says this is because the Republican Party (HHK) is also running for parliament, and everyone is speaking about and asking questions about the “conflict” between the HHK and the Im Kayl (My Step) bloc.

“We always want to speak about economic programs,” Avinyan told reporters today. “In many interviews and generally in political discussions economic development plans are talked about a lot less. I think that this is connected with the fact that HHK is participating in the election, and willingly or unwillingly everyone starts to speak and ask questions about the HHK-[My Step] “conflict”. I think this is understandable, however I regret that the true programs are spoken about less,” Avinyan said.

He noted that in this regard this isn’t the desired campaigning that they would’ve wanted to carry out.

Speaking about the Republicans’ observation that My Step is touching upon them much, Avinyan said that this is normal because the Republican Party isn’t an ordinary political force. “HHK is the force that was in power in the last two decades and has failed in almost all sectors. Since there are always accusations in our direction from the HHK, they require some responses. And these responses are given,” Avinyan said, adding that the responses are very convincing.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan tendered a tactical resignation on October 16 in a maneuver to trigger the process of dissolving the parliament.

In accordance to the Constitution, when a Prime Minister resigns the parliament must elect a new PM within two weeks. Lawmakers deliberately failed to elect a new PM as a formality in order to pave the way for dissolution.

Pashinyan took office after massive protests in April forced president-turned PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign. But Sargsyan’s Republican Party (HHK) still held most seats in the 105-seat parliament. Since taking office, Nikol Pashinyan has numerously said that the incumbent parliament doesn’t represent the people and that early elections should take place as soon as possible.

The parliament was dissolved by virtue of law on November 1. On the same day, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed an order on calling early general election on December 9.

The incumbent parliament functions until the new parliament is elected.

The government is formally a caretaker government until a new Cabinet is formed after the election.

The campaigning period kicked off November 26 with 11 political parties and blocs running for parliament.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan