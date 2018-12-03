Agricultural goods export volumes increase by 32 mln USD: Pashinyan’s government plans to increase this figure

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Increasing the export volumes of agricultural goods is going to be one of the key tasks of the Armenian government in 2019, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the pre-election campaign of Im Kayl (My Step) alliance in Vedi town, reports Armenpress.

“During 2018 the export of agricultural goods from Armenia increased by 32 million USD. This is also thanks to the work of our compatriots of Vedi, the Ararat province in general. But increase of this volume next year is more important, and this is going to be one of the key tasks of our government. Our agriculture mostly depends on weather conditions, but the technologies of the 21st century enable us to provide certain amount of crop”, he said.

The acting PM noted that the local anti-hail stations operate effectively if they are used correctly.

Early parliamentary elections in Armenia will take place on December 9. The election campaign launched on November 26 and will end on December 7. 11 political forces are participating in the elections.

