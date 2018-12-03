Acting PM says foreign debt can be taken for reservoir construction

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will put a task before itself to construct reservoirs, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the pre-election campaign of Im Kayl (My Step) alliance in Vedi town, Ararat province, reports Armenpress.

“We must pay a great attention to the reservoir construction. Armenia has no problem of water, but it has a problem of water accumulation and preservation. Every year 7 billion cubic meters of water resource is accumulated in the Republic, but in line with having so much water we again take water from Lake Sevan. We must construct small reservoirs, and if the state funds are not enough for it, there is no need to avoid borrowing a foreign debt”, Pashinyan said.

He also touched upon the issue of irrigation water.

“We face 80% loss in this irrigation system. If we solve the issue of drip irrigation, our country will become a flourishing paradise”, he said, adding that they have discovered such injustices in the water distribution system which are unacceptable and here change is needed.

Early parliamentary elections in Armenia will take place on December 9. The election campaign launched on November 26 and will end on December 7. 11 political forces are participating in the elections.

