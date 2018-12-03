President Sarkissian holds meeting with Lazaryan Club representatives

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received Konstantin Zatulin - First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, Director of the Institute of CIS Countries and a group of members of the newly-established Lazaryan Club who attended the first session of the Club in Yerevan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting President Sarkissian said the Club can become a productive platform for different discussions. He said the Armenian-Russian relations are developing steadily, but they need update and expansion in accordance with the time by including new directions and programs, as well as the young generation. The President highlighted the great potential existing in education, culture and science sectors and the importance of maximally using it.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan