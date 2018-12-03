Mexico’s new president plans to sell planes of former presidents

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Mexico’s new president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is going to sell Boeing 787 Dreamliner presidential jet worth 218 million USD, Reuters reported.

“We are selling all the planes and helicopters that the corrupt politicians used”, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a rally in Xalapa, Veracruz, near the end of his first full day as president. The crowd roared its approval.

At the rally, Lopez Obrador ticked off other populist campaign promises, including ending the pensions for ex-presidents and a pay cut for senior government officials that he described as significant money savers.