Avinyan participates in Armenia: A Lighthouse for Sustainable Energy Scale-Up conference

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan today participated in the Armenia: A Lighthouse for Sustainable Energy Scale-Up conference.

Greeting the guests, Avinyan said that in the modern world sustainable development of the economy is a serious challenge for a country not having its own fossil fuels reserves. In this context Armenia is viewing the development of sustainable energy as one of the components of ensuring national security.

Avinyan said that the government is greatly valuing sustainable energy development, encouraging renewable energy capacities, energy efficiency in all branches of the economy, as well as integration with regional energy markets.

For this reason the legislation is being continuously reformed, obstacles for liberalization are being eliminated, a transparent and predictable regulation arena and a favorable investment climate is being created, and the policy of the branch is being relied on modern methods of in-depth expert studies and long-term planning.

According to Avinyan, the government is using its toolbox to contribute to the establishment of new energy capacities in the country. As a result of the gradual liberalization of the electricity-energy market, additional incentives will be created for all energy suppliers until 2021, and greater opportunities for the development of competitive environment and additional investment attraction will be in place.

Tigran Avinyan stressed that encouraging sustainable energy is viewed by the government not only as a prerequisite for building a safe, smart and competitive economy, but also as an effective method of raising the quality of life of people, creating access to modern energy services for the citizens of Armenia and solving environmental issues of the country and the world. With this purpose the Armenian government is cooperation with various international structures and promising investment programs in the renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors are being realized – such as solar and wind power stations, energy efficiency projects for buildings, modernization of urban lightings, building power lines connecting to regional markets, that will in turn create export opportunities.

