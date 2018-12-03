Foreign national suspected in defrauding North-South Road Corridor project

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The General Prosecution has revealed new details into the probe in the North-South Road Corridor project.

As reported earlier, officials involved in the development and implementation of the project have caused significant damages over the period of 2009-2018 by failing to fulfill their duties.

The construction deadline has been violated for already nine years.

In terms of property, the damages to the state amounted to 23.553.817.000 drams, the General Prosecution said.

A criminal case was filed over the matter back in September 2018.

The investigation revealed that the team leader of a joint French enterprise, dealing with technical supervision of Tranche 1, conspiring with executives of a Spanish company that is the contractor of the construction, and with transportation ministry officials, have filed false, double data in the midterm payment certificates from January to June of 2016, defrauding over 1,9 million dollars.

The foreign national team leader of the French organization is a suspect in the case and he has been confined to country limits by a signature bond, the prosecution said. It did not disclose the identity of the suspect.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan