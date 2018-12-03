Trump asks Pakistan PM for help with Afghan peace talks

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Donald Trump has sought Pakistan’s help with Afghan peace talks in a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan’s information minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday, Reuters reports.

Trump wants to end a 17-year-old war between Afghan security forces and the Afghan Taliban militants, who are fighting to drive out international forces.

U.S. officials have long been pushing Pakistan to lean on the Taliban leadership, which Washington says is based in the country, to bring them to the negotiating table.

“President Trump has written a letter,” Chaudhry told Reuters. “He has asked for Pakistan’s cooperation to bring the Taliban into talks.”

Trump told Khan the Pakistan relationship was very important to the United States and to finding a solution to the Afghanistan conflict, Chaudhry added.