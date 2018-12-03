Gerard Depardieu granted registration in Novosibirsk

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Renowned French actor Gerard Depardieu has been granted a registration in the city of Novosibirsk, Russia, where he arrived to develop cultural and business projects.

The actor doesn’t plan to permanently reside in the city, but will visit it regularly, a representative of Depardieu told TASS.

Gerard Depardieu was granted Russian citizenship back in 2013. He left France in 2012 when the government raised taxes for the wealthy up to 75%.

The French actor plans to make documentaries about Russia, and also eyes entrepreneurship in the food business.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan